New Suit - Employment

Bloomberg and Mark Crumpton, a Bloomberg host, were sued Tuesday in New York Southern District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court action was filed by Phillips and Associates on behalf of Bloomberg correspondent/host Abigail Doolittle, who contends that Crumpton sexually harassed her while she was on-air. The complaint accuses Bloomberg of not stopping Crumpton's sexual harassment and decreasing Doolittle's scheduled airtime. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09136, Doolittle v. Bloomberg L.P. et al.