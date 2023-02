Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Compass Group and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Stoltze Law Group on behalf of Gary Ray Dooley. The case is 4:23-cv-00058, Dooley v. Compass Group USA, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 08, 2023, 7:11 PM