Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kaufman Dolowich Voluck on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against US Autism Homes and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Killoran Law on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was illegally evicted for raising concerns about the confiscation of his government-allotted funds. The case is 2:23-cv-05838, Donus v. US Autism Homes Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 01, 2023, 7:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Dimitrios Donus

Plaintiffs

Killoran Law PC

defendants

49 ST. Andrews Road LLC

Dimitri Kessaris

Lisa Liberatore

US Autism Homes Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act