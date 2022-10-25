Dont Waste the Courts Time: A Delaware Chancery Court Primer...

News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily checks in with Andre Bouchard, the former Chancellor of the Delaware Court of Chancery, now a partner at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison. "I think newcomers need to understand that the court has high expectations. Time is extremely precious in the court," Bouchard said. "The judges decide all factual determinations, which is a very awesome responsibility, but their time is really precious. And if you're new to the court, you may not have a sense of that."

