Dont Want to Waste My Time: Judge Punts on Social Media Addi...

Breaking News From Law.com

A California judge said she was inclined to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in "Gonzalez v. Google" before deciding a key defense in cases alleging that social media caused adolescent users to get addicted, leading to mental health problems and, in some cases, suicides. At a Wednesday hearing, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers held off hearing from Facebook parent Meta and other defendants on whether the Communications Decency Act's §230 immunized them from the claims.

Digital Health

December 14, 2022, 5:07 PM