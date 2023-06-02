Who Got The Work

Hill Ward Henderson shareholder Joshua C. Webb and Willenken LLP partner Kenneth Trujillo-Jamison have stepped in to represent Twitter in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed May 19 in California Northern District Court by Beck & Lee Trial Lawyers on behalf of Don't Tread on Us LLC, a corporation owned by lawyers Jared H. Beck and Elizabeth Lee Beck. The complaint accuses Twitter of breaching its own account policies by failing to restore the Becks’ Twitter accounts after they were suspended in 2019 for their political speech on the platform. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-02461, Don't Tread on Us, LLC v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

June 02, 2023, 10:29 AM

