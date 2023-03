Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hill Ward Henderson on Thursday removed a First Amendment lawsuit against Twitter to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, was filed by Beck & Lee on behalf of Dont Tread on US LLC, contends that Twitter has failed to reinstate the plaintiff's Twitter account. The case is 1:23-cv-20943, Dont Tread On US, LLC v. Twitter, Inc.

Internet & Social Media

March 09, 2023, 3:24 PM