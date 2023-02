News From Law.com

Defendants Foley & Lardner and two of its former attorneys are facing a malpractice lawsuit in Tampa state court. An associate—overseen by partner Martin Traber—allegedly failed to ensure that its client, the plaintiff FG Financial Group LLC, in an acquisition of a rival company had its "two key employees" sign noncompete agreements.

Banking & Financial Services

February 01, 2023, 2:10 PM