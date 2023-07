News From Law.com

Appearances of judicial impropriety are a hot topic because of recent revelations about members of the Supreme Court, which has no code of conduct, and the resulting damage to public perception of the court. Judicial ethics experts say policing conduct that calls into question a judge's impartiality is important because of the impact it has on the public's views of the integrity of the judiciary.

Government

July 18, 2023, 5:19 PM

nature of claim: /