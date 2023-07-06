Dont Run Out the Door in a Moment of Crisis: The Co-Authors ...

News From Law.com

Last month, Law.com published the first part of an interview with co-authors Liz Brown and Amy Impellizzeri, who wrote "How to Leave the Law," published by Wyatt-MacKenzie Publishing in 2022, a book that explores the various options available to lawyers who aren't interested in—or are burnt out on—traditional legal careers. Brown and Impellizzeri told Law.com about their own journeys out of the legal profession and how other lawyers can chart a path to careers they find fulfilling. In a continuation of that conversation, the co-authors discuss how to know when it's time to seek that new career path.

July 06, 2023, 12:52 PM

nature of claim: /