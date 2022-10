News From Law.com

A South Florida attorney says he's hoping to put an end to scammers using false deeds to blackmail homeowners into paying them off to remove fraudulent claims. It's a first-of-its-kind lawsuit that exhibits a type of extortion that's rife in Florida, according to Winker, who said litigation can be an effective tool for holding blackmailers accountable.

Real Estate

October 03, 2022, 3:10 PM