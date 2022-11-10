Dont Delay Trump Tax Return Release, House and Biden Adminis...

News From Law.com

The Biden administration and a U.S. House committee on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to delay the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns and related business information. Since June 2021, the House Ways and Means Committee has sought six years of tax returns and information associated with eight businesses in which Trump has an interest. The committee made the request under a federal law that directs the U.S. Treasury secretary to furnish the committee with "any return or return information" requested.

Government

November 10, 2022, 11:31 AM