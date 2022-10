News From Law.com

A federal jury in Pennsylvania has handed up a more than $1 million verdict in an underinsured motorist claim against Travelers seeking coverage for alleged neck, back and shoulder injuries. According to the lawyer who represented the plaintiff in the case, the lawsuit is a win in a type of litigation that rarely goes to trial, and one that shows attorneys should not be afraid to take their UIM cases before a jury if defendants play hardball.

Automotive

October 25, 2022, 6:09 PM