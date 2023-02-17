Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Pittston Area School District to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Vinsko & Associates on behalf of the former principal in charge of the Pittston Area School District, who claims that she was forced to resign after she was subjected to retaliatory treatment that caused her to suffer from severe emotional distress. The case is 3:23-cv-00278, Donovan v. Pittston Area School District.

Pennsylvania

February 17, 2023, 7:15 AM