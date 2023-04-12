New Suit - Contract

McNees Wallace & Nurick filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Donovan Advertising Inc. The suit pursues claims against Legendary Burger Inc. doing business as Everything Legendary, a manufacturer of plant-based burgers. The court case pursues claims that the defendant failed to compensate Donovan for its marketing and advertising services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01396, Donovan Advertising, Inc. v. Legendary Burger, Inc.

Business Services

April 12, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Donovan Advertising, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McNees Wallace & Nurick

defendants

Legendary Burger, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract