New Suit - Consumer

Volvo Car USA was sued Thursday in California Southern District Court for alleged breach of warranty. The lawsuit was brought by McMillan Law Group on behalf of Christopher Donoho. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01127, Donoho v. Volvo Car USA, LLC.

Automotive

June 15, 2023, 8:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Donoho

Plaintiffs

Mcmillan Law Group

defendants

Volvo Car USA, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract