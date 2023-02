Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Strategic Insurance to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, over damages arising from a windstorm, was filed by Wham & Wham Lawyers on behalf of Ashley Donoho. The case is 3:23-cv-00651, Donoho v. American Strategic Insurance Corp.

Insurance

February 23, 2023, 4:11 PM