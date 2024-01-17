Jonathan D. Fortney and William J. Moccia of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have stepped in to represent MVA Investors in a pending securities lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 14 in New York Southern District Court by attorney Miriam Tauber on behalf of Dennis J. Donoghue and Mark Rubenstein. The complaint accuses MVA Investors of engaging in 'short-swing' insider trading of Tango Therapeutics. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:23-cv-10860, Donoghue et al v. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
January 17, 2024, 1:14 PM