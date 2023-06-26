Who Got The Work

Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Thomas J. Fleming and associate Theodore J. Hawkins have stepped in to represent Digital Power Lending, Ault Global Holdings and Milton C. Ault III in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed May 30 in New York Southern District Court by Miriam Tauber Law and attorney David Lopez, accuses the defendants of short-swing trading the stock of business technology and consulting firm SilverSun Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-04480, Donoghue et al v. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. et al.

Business Services

June 26, 2023, 8:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Dennis J. Donoghue

Mark Rubenstein

Miriam Tauber Law

Law Office Of David Lopez

defendants

Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Digital Power Lending, LLC

Milton C. Ault, III

defendant counsels

Olshan Frome Wolosky

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws