Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Thomas J. Fleming and associate Theodore J. Hawkins have stepped in to represent Digital Power Lending, Ault Global Holdings and Milton C. Ault III in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed May 30 in New York Southern District Court by Miriam Tauber Law and attorney David Lopez, accuses the defendants of short-swing trading the stock of business technology and consulting firm SilverSun Technologies. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-04480, Donoghue et al v. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. et al.
Business Services
June 26, 2023, 8:40 AM