Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Obermayer Rebmann Maxwell & Hippel on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Magna Service Agency and Harry Ferrell to West Virginia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Hoosier Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff who claims she was terminated due to disability bias and retaliation for reporting workplace safety issues. The case is 5:22-cv-00302, Donofrio v. Magna Service Agency, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 07, 2022, 6:59 PM