Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bricker Graydon LLP on Wednesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against MetLife, USAA, UnitedHealth Group and other defendants to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for air ambulance services utilized at the scene of a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Chappars Law Office on behalf of Sarah L. Donofrio. The case is 3:23-cv-00129, Donofrio v. Climer.

Insurance

May 10, 2023, 6:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Sarah L Donofrio

defendants

MetLife

United Healthcare Insurance Co.

USAA

Air Evac EMS, Inc.

MultiPlan, Inc.

Stephen W Climer

defendant counsels

Bricker Graydon LLP

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations