Donnelley Financial Solutions general counsel Jennifer Reiners will step down on Aug. 7 and will be succeeded by Morningstar deputy chief legal officer Leah Trzcinski, The filing did not explain why Reiners is leaving, and she and the company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Banking & Financial Services

June 20, 2023, 1:27 PM

