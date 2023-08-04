New Suit - Securities Class Action

Live Nation Entertainment and its top officials were hit with a securities class action Friday in California Central District Court. The suit arises from the Taylor Swift Eras Tour pre-sale fiasco, when Ticketmaster's website crashed from high traffic. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to disclose that Live Nation had engaged in anticompetitive conduct, including charging high fees and retaliating against venues, which would reasonably lead to regulatory scrutiny, fines and penalties. The class is represented by Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-06343, Donley v. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 04, 2023, 3:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian Donley

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Joe Berchtold

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

Michael Rapino

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws