Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Maynard, Cooper & Gale on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great West Life Assurance Company to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a long-term disability policy, was filed by Evans, Warncke & Robinson on behalf of Benjamin Patrick Dongieux Jr. The case is 1:22-cv-04872, Dongieux v. Great West Life Assurance Company.

Insurance

December 10, 2022, 10:27 AM