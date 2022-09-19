Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a lawsuit against Toro Co., a gardening products seller, and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jason C.N. Smith on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was terminated in retaliation for reporting a supervisor's discriminatory behavior, which resulted in his termination. The case is 3:22-cv-00332, Donegan v. The Toro Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 19, 2022, 12:53 PM