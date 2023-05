New Suit

Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. were sued Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was filed by Rome, Arata & Baxley on behalf of William Bryce Dondero. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00208, Dondero v. Kansas City Southern Railway Company et al.

May 09, 2023, 6:13 PM

William Bryce Dondero

Rome, Arata & Baxley, Llc - Pearland

Kansas City Southern Railway Company

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act