Benjamin Levine and Xinlai Sui of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for MCF Rare Wine LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed April 4 in New York Southern District Court by the Marks Law Firm on behalf of Graciela Doncouse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-02828, Doncouse v. Mcf Rare Wine, LLC et al.

May 19, 2023, 10:43 AM

