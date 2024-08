Who Got The Work

Cali L. Chandiramani of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for 44 West 8th Owner in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges architectural barriers at the defendant's premises, was filed July 12 in New York Southern District Court by the Marks Law Firm on behalf of Graciela Doncouse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:24-cv-05275, Doncouse v. 8th Street Gifts, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 27, 2024, 9:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Graciela Doncouse

Plaintiffs

The Marks Law Firm, PC

Defendants

44 West 8th Owner, LLC

44-46 West 8th LLC

8th Street Gifts, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA