Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wilmington Savings Fund Society, acting as trustee for Finance of America, to Texas Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by A Newark Firm on behalf of Allan Donaldson. The case is 4:23-cv-00334, Donaldson v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not Individually But Solely as Trustee for Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2019-HBI c/o Finance of America Reverse LLC.

Real Estate

April 17, 2023, 5:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Allan Donaldson

defendants

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, Not Individually But Solely as Trustee for Finance of America Structured Securities Acquisition Trust 2019-HBI c/o Finance of America Reverse LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action