Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Nationwide to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for damages stemming from Winter Storm Uri, was filed by McClenny, Moseley & Associates on behalf of Linda Donaldson. The case is 5:23-cv-00301, Donaldson v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 10, 2023, 7:22 PM