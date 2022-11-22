Donald Trumps Lawyers Just Had a Lousy Day in Court | Law.co...

News From Law.com

Oral arguments in Donald Trump's special master case did not go well for the former president's legal team Tuesday, as the legal community on Twitter was quick to point out. As soon as the first question was asked, some court watchers said it was clear Trump's team already lost. One lawyer pointed out that the judges told both sides the arguments would strictly be held to 15 minutes per side, a terrible sign for Trump given it's not uncommon for complex cases to run long.

Government

November 22, 2022, 2:38 PM