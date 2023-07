News From Law.com

A Pretrial hearing for former President Donald Trump's criminal trial occurred Tuesday at the Alto Lee Adams Sr. Courthouse, despite speculation that a venue change was possible. This is the first hearing in the United States v. Donald Trump and Waltine Nauta trial, with U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon presiding. Trump was a no-show due to a televised town hall scheduled for Tuesday evening in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Florida

July 18, 2023, 3:43 PM

