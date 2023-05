News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump is expected to stand trial March 25, 2024 in his Manhattan criminal case, after a Tuesday decision from Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. A muted Trump, who was calling into the hearing virtually, threw up his hands and began muttering—apparently angrily—to counsel Todd Blanche and shaking his head as the date was set.

New York

May 23, 2023, 4:01 PM

