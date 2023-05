News From Law.com

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday sought to remove his 34-count state court indictment to Manhattan federal court, arguing that the case belongs there because it involves "important federal questions." His defense team said the indictment implicates Trump's activities as president, and say there may be a defense that violations of election law are preempted by federal statutes.

New York

May 04, 2023, 5:39 PM

