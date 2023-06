News From Law.com

Donald Harrison, one of Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg's founding partners, died Tuesday after losing a battle against lung cancer at age 72. A preeminent creditor's rights attorney practicing in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Harrison helped found the firm in 1975 alongside Bill Harvey, Mort Brazburg and Leonard Klehr.

