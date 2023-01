Who Got The Work

Austin D. Skelton of Reed Smith has entered an appearance for Synchrony Bank in a pending lawsuit over alleged violation of the Truth in Lending Act. The case was filed Dec. 15 in New Jersey District Court by Ferrara Law Group on behalf of Doctor Fix-IT LLC and Keith Donahue. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christine P. O'Hearn, is 1:22-cv-07306, Donahue et al v. Synchrony Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

January 30, 2023, 4:55 AM