New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Bayer, a German-based biotechnology company, was hit with a consumer class action Monday in New York Western District Court over the marketing of its Alka-Seltzer Plus brand honey lemon zest 'Severe Cold & Flu' mix-in powder packets. The complaint, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that consumers expect the product to contain honey and lemon ingredients in the form of 'honey' and 'lemon zest,' but the active and inactive ingredient lists do not contain honey and lemon zest. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-06521, Donadio v. Bayer HealthCare LLC.