Who Got The Work

Baker Donelson shareholder Mary Wu Tullis has entered an appearance for building security firm M.C. Dean Inc. in a pending data breach class action. The suit was filed Dec. 6 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Cole & Van Note on behalf of a putative class of individuals whose personal or financial information was compromised in a 2022 data breach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J Richardson, is 3:22-cv-00989, Domitrovich v. M.C. Dean, Inc.

Cybersecurity

January 21, 2023, 11:59 AM