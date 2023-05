Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lash Goldberg on Friday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Tenet Healthcare and Good Samaritan Medical Center to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Ariol Eugene and the Law Offices of Jason Ari Smith on behalf of a former surgical technician. The case is 9:23-cv-80776, Dominique v. Good Samaritan Medical Center Inc. et al.

Health Care

May 12, 2023, 6:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Donald Dominique

defendants

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

Good Samaritan Medical Center, Inc.

Tenet Health System Medical, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination