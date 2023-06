Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Coventry Health Care of Virginia to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Daniel G. Glynn on behalf of Dominion Plastic Surgery, which seeks reimbursement for services rendered. The case is 1:23-cv-00808, Dominion Plastic Surgery, LLC v. Coventry Health Care of Virginia, Inc.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 6:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Dominion Plastic Surgery, LLC

defendants

Coventry Health Care of Virginia, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute