Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fox Rothschild on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company and Global Claim Services to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Glynn Law and Associates on behalf of Dominion Plastic Surgery, accuses Aetna of failing to reimburse the plaintiff for rendered medical services. The case is 1:22-cv-01368, Dominion Plastic Surgery, LLC v. Aetna Health and Life Insurance Company et al.