Dominion Lawyers Launch New Firm, Bringing High-Profile Defa...

Lawyers involved in Dominion Voting's $787 million settlement settlement with Fox News, and other other high-profile defamation cases, have branched off from their old firm to start a new one, aimed at combating viral misinformation in the age of artificial intelligence and social media. The Washington D.C.-based team at newly launched firm Meier Watkins Phillips Pusch, who announced the firm's creation in early August, includes four partners and one associate, who previously comprised around one-half of the partnership and five of the 17 lawyers practicing at Clare Locke.

August 28, 2023, 12:58 PM

