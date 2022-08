Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bullivant Houser Bailey on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services and Sentinel Insurance to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, for property loss claims due to wildfire, was filed by attorney Robert H. Roe Esq. and Joseph A. West on behalf of Dominic Investments and Roseville Flooring. The case is 2:22-cv-01450, Dominic Investments et al v. Sentinel Ins. Co., et al.

Insurance

August 16, 2022, 3:22 PM