Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Technical Consumer Products Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Brock & Gonzales, contends that a warehouse associate was wrongfully terminated due to pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case is 5:23-cv-01265, Dominguez v. Technical Consumer Products, Inc.

California

June 29, 2023, 3:41 PM

Plaintiffs

Carla Dominguez

defendants

Technical Consumer Products, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination