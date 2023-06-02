Who Got The Work

Starbucks has tapped attorneys John R. Barhoum and Sarah E. Tuthill-Kveton of Chock Barhoum LLP as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The complaint was filed April 17 in Oregon District Court by attorneys Michael Fuller and Kelly D. Jones on behalf of Megan Dominguez, who contends that she consumed a frappucino that contained metal shards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut, is 3:23-cv-00559, Dominguez v. Starbucks Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 02, 2023, 7:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Megan Dominguez

Plaintiffs

Nathan Haberman-Ducey

Kelly D. Jones, Attorney At Law

Olsendaines

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

defendant counsels

Chock Barhoum LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims