New Suit - Personal Injury

Starbucks was hit with a negligence lawsuit on Monday in Oregon District Court. The court case was filed by attorneys Michael Fuller and Kelly D. Jones on behalf of Megan Dominguez, who contends that she consumed a frappucino that contained metal shards. The case is 3:23-cv-00559, Dominguez v. Starbucks Corporation.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 17, 2023, 3:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Megan Dominguez

Plaintiffs

Nathan Haberman-Ducey

Kelly D. Jones, Attorney At Law

Olsendaines

defendants

Starbucks Corporation

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims