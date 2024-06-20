Who Got The Work

David B. Rosenbaum of Osborn Maledon and Gregory J. Marshall and Emily R. Parker of Snell & Wilmer have stepped in to represent Salesforce and Lowe's in a pending digital privacy class action over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act. The court action, filed May 5 in Arizona District Court by the Law Office of James X. Bormes, the Law Office of Thomas M. Ryan, and Matheson & Matheson, accuses the defendants of embedding tracking pixels in marketing emails sent to Lowe's email subscribers in an attempt to collect and track their movements. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas L. Rayes, is 2:24-cv-01030, Dominguez v. Lowe's Companies Incorporated et al.

Technology

June 20, 2024, 11:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Martin Dominguez

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Thomas M Ryan PC

Law Office Of James X Bormes PC

Matheson & Matheson PLC

defendants

Salesforce Incorporated

Lowe's Companies Incorporated

defendant counsels

Osborn Maledon

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 485/over alleged violation of the Telephone Consumer Protect Act