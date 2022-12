Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Cattlemens Bank to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Dolghih Law Group on behalf of Dylan Dominguez. The case is 3:22-cv-02777, Dominguez v. Cattlemens Bank.

Texas

December 14, 2022, 12:46 PM