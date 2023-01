Removed To Federal Court

Booksy Inc. removed a consumer class action to Florida Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, for claims under the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by the Social Justice Law Collective. Booksy is represented by Mark Migdal & Hayden. The case is 1:23-cv-20158, Dominguez v. Booksy Inc.

Florida

January 13, 2023, 5:26 PM