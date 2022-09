Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alverson Taylor & Sanders on Friday removed a lawsuit against Landstar System, a freight transport logistics provider, and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Garg Golden Law Firm on behalf of Natasha K. Dominguez and Anthony Golden. The case is 2:22-cv-01623, Dominguez et al v. Landstar System, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 23, 2022, 5:56 PM